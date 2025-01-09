Lebanon's Presidential Breakthrough: Joseph Aoun's Historic Election

In a historic development, Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese army commander, has been elected as the country's president, ending a more than two-year vacancy in the role.

U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, attended the Lebanese parliament session on Thursday and expressed her happiness over Aoun's election. She joined other foreign envoys in witnessing this pivotal political moment.

The election marks a crucial turning point for Lebanon, drawing significant international diplomatic focus and offering hope for renewed stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)