Trump Faces Sentencing Over Hush Money Charges Despite Appeal Efforts
Manhattan prosecutors are urging New York's top court to deny U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's request to halt his sentencing related to criminal charges over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team argues for dismissal based on presidential immunity, but prosecutors maintain their stance.
Manhattan prosecutors are pushing New York's highest court to refuse President-elect Donald Trump's appeal to pause his upcoming sentencing. Trump's conviction stems from hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The court filing requests the denial of Trump's interim stay appeal for the January 10 sentencing. Filed by Steven Wu, on behalf of the Manhattan District Attorney's office, this letter responds to Trump's emergency appeal and a pending request to the U.S. Supreme Court concerning presidential immunity.
Trump's legal team insists on dismissing the case following a Supreme Court ruling that limits prosecutions against former presidents for official acts, though Wu counters the arguments with a lack of justification for delaying sentencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
