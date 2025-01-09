Left Menu

Life Sentence for Jharkhand Man in Mother's Murder Case

Manoj Rana has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for murdering his mother, Sita Devi, in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The crime occurred in July 2021 during a heated argument. The court deemed it a grave crime and imposed a life sentence on the accused.

Updated: 09-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:29 IST
Life Sentence for Jharkhand Man in Mother's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Hazaribag court handed Manoj Rana a life sentence for the murder of his mother, Sita Devi, in the Keredari district. The crime, which occurred nearly four years ago, was described by the prosecution as 'the gravest of crimes.'

The murder took place on July 24, 2021, when a conflict between Manoj and Sita escalated. Manoj, in a violent outburst, used a sickle to fatally injure his mother outside their sweet shop.

Despite efforts to save her, Sita Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The court, after hearing evidence from both sides, found Manoj guilty and declared a life sentence, aligning with the prosecutor's demand for severe punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

