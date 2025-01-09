Life Sentence for Jharkhand Man in Mother's Murder Case

A Hazaribag court handed Manoj Rana a life sentence for the murder of his mother, Sita Devi, in the Keredari district. The crime, which occurred nearly four years ago, was described by the prosecution as 'the gravest of crimes.'

The murder took place on July 24, 2021, when a conflict between Manoj and Sita escalated. Manoj, in a violent outburst, used a sickle to fatally injure his mother outside their sweet shop.

Despite efforts to save her, Sita Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The court, after hearing evidence from both sides, found Manoj guilty and declared a life sentence, aligning with the prosecutor's demand for severe punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)