Bomb Threat Halts Proceedings at Dwarka District Courts

A bomb threat at Dwarka District Courts led to the suspension of judicial activities. Courtrooms were evacuated, and security measures initiated. Lawyers and litigants were urged to remain calm. The bomb-disposal squad was called in, but the communication method of the threat remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:35 IST
On Wednesday morning, judicial proceedings at the Dwarka District Courts were abruptly halted due to a bomb threat, causing a swift evacuation of the premises.

Following the alert at approximately 11 am, judges and officials exited courtrooms as security personnel instructed lawyers and litigants to vacate the area. The Bar urged maintaining calm amidst the situation.

Advocate Anirudh Yadav reported that the bomb-disposal squad was on its way, though the origin of the threat communication to authorities was still unclear.

