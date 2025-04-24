New District Court Judges Appointed for Wellington, Manukau, and Dunedin

The Attorney-General Hon Judith Collins KC has announced the appointment of three new judges to the District Court bench, with each bringing decades of legal experience and service to the judiciary. The appointees—David Laurenson KC, Sacha Nepe, and Hermann Retzlaff—will fill current vacancies in the Wellington, Manukau, and Dunedin District Courts respectively. All three are set to be sworn in during May 2025.

David Laurenson KC: A Veteran in Public and Commercial Law

David Laurenson KC will take up his role at the Wellington District Court, where he is scheduled to be sworn in on 12 May 2025. A seasoned barrister and King's Counsel, Laurenson brings over three decades of legal expertise to the bench.

His legal journey began internationally, working as a paralegal in London from 1988 to 1990, before returning to New Zealand where he was admitted to the bar in 1990. He joined leading law firm Bell Gully shortly afterward, later moving to Luke Cunningham before returning to Bell Gully in 1996. In 1999, he established himself as a barrister at Capital Chambers, later transitioning to Thomas More Chambers in 2002—an institution that eventually merged with Clifton Chambers in 2017.

Laurenson was a member of the Crown Prosecution Panel from 2000 to 2006 and was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in 2014. His recent practice has focused largely on public and commercial law, solidifying his standing in complex legal matters across New Zealand’s legal landscape.

Sacha Nepe: A Committed Advocate for Families and Youth

Joining the Manukau District Court, Sacha Nepe (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri and Te Aitanga a Māhaki) will be sworn in on 23 May 2025. Nepe has built her legal career on providing robust advocacy in family and criminal law settings.

Admitted to the bar in 1997, Nepe began her career as a staff solicitor with Rangitauira & Co in Rotorua, before moving to Hamilton to join Preston Matenga in 1999. She advanced to the position of Senior Solicitor at Bogers Scott & Shortland in 2004 and transitioned to working as a barrister and solicitor in 2007.

Nepe’s experience includes extensive litigation work in the District Court's summary and jury trial jurisdictions. In the Family Court, she has represented some of the most vulnerable members of society—serving as a Lawyer for Child, Youth Advocate, and Lawyer for Subject Person. Her deep connection to Māori communities and commitment to family justice have made her a highly respected practitioner within the profession.

Hermann Retzlaff: A Legal Leader Across Borders

Hermann Retzlaff will take the bench at the Dunedin District Court, with his swearing-in scheduled for 19 May 2025. Currently serving as New Zealand’s National Public Defender, Retzlaff offers an impressive background that includes both domestic and international legal leadership.

After being admitted to the bar in 2003, he began his legal career in Samoa with the National University of Samoa, fulfilling his scholarship obligations. Upon returning to New Zealand in 2005, Retzlaff joined the Crown Prosecutor’s office at Meredith Connell and later moved to the Public Defence Service (PDS) in 2009. His tenure there included roles as Senior Solicitor and Public Defender of North Shore.

From 2016 to 2020, Retzlaff served as the Attorney-General of Samoa—an appointment that highlighted his leadership and expertise in public law. Following his return to New Zealand, he resumed prosecutorial work with Kayes Fletcher Walker before rejoining the PDS in 2021 as Public Defender of Waitakere.

He currently holds the chiefly Samoan matai titles of Lemalu from Safato'a Lefaga and Mua'utasi from Puipa'a Faleata, reflecting his strong cultural ties and commitment to community leadership. He also served as President of the Pacific Lawyers’ Association from 2012 to 2014.

A New Chapter for the District Courts

Attorney-General Judith Collins stated that the new appointments reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary with individuals who bring a diversity of experience, cultural insight, and unwavering dedication to justice.

“These appointees have each demonstrated deep commitment to legal service, public integrity, and advocacy for the communities they serve. I have every confidence they will make outstanding contributions to our judicial system,” she said.

As they prepare to take up their new responsibilities, Laurenson, Nepe, and Retzlaff are poised to offer fair and informed leadership in their respective courts, ensuring the continued delivery of justice across New Zealand.