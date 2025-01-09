China-Nigeria Alliance: A New Chapter in Regional Security

China is reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria by supporting the country's battle against terrorism and efforts to maintain peace and stability throughout the region. This was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in their meeting on Thursday, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.

Wang Yi's visit to Nigeria is a segment of his wider four-nation tour of Africa, which is an annual initiative aimed at reinforcing Beijing's influence across the resourceful continent. This visit underscores China's ongoing strategy to engage Africa more deeply, both politically and economically.

Such collaborations are indicative of China's strategic interests in the African continent, known for its vast resources. The visit symbolizes strengthening ties, as nations like Nigeria look to global partners to combat internal threats and foster regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)