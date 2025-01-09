Left Menu

Rally for Justice: Junior Doctors Demand Action in Kolkata Tragedy

Junior doctors in Kolkata rallied demanding justice for the R G Kar Medical College rape and murder victim. Dissatisfied with CBI's probe, they insisted more suspects be arrested. The protest coincided with the trial's end, sparking national outrage and calls for enhanced hospital security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST
Rally for Justice: Junior Doctors Demand Action in Kolkata Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of junior doctors mobilized on Thursday in Kolkata, organizing a rally to demand justice for the victim of the harrowing R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community and the nation.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum voiced frustration over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) sluggish progress, with only Sanjay Roy facing charges. Officers detained Roy on August 10, a day after the tragic discovery of the young medic's body in a seminar room at the state-run institution.

A leader among the protestors, Aniket Mahato, stated that the crime seemed too severe for a lone perpetrator, urging further arrests. The demo, drawing an estimated 700 participants, synchronized with the case's trial conclusion at Sealdah court, where a verdict is pending for January 18. Calls for justice have resonated nationally, promoting better security at government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025