Rally for Justice: Junior Doctors Demand Action in Kolkata Tragedy
Junior doctors in Kolkata rallied demanding justice for the R G Kar Medical College rape and murder victim. Dissatisfied with CBI's probe, they insisted more suspects be arrested. The protest coincided with the trial's end, sparking national outrage and calls for enhanced hospital security.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of junior doctors mobilized on Thursday in Kolkata, organizing a rally to demand justice for the victim of the harrowing R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community and the nation.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum voiced frustration over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) sluggish progress, with only Sanjay Roy facing charges. Officers detained Roy on August 10, a day after the tragic discovery of the young medic's body in a seminar room at the state-run institution.
A leader among the protestors, Aniket Mahato, stated that the crime seemed too severe for a lone perpetrator, urging further arrests. The demo, drawing an estimated 700 participants, synchronized with the case's trial conclusion at Sealdah court, where a verdict is pending for January 18. Calls for justice have resonated nationally, promoting better security at government hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar announces 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally on Dec 27
Nifty, Sensex surged on Thursday as the yearend rally builds momentum
Punjab Farmers Rally for 'Punjab Bandh' in Protest Against Government Policies
Street Vendors Rally Against Eviction Ahead of Celebration
Santa Claus Rally: Will Wall Street End the Year on a High Note?