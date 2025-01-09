Rally for Justice: Junior Doctors Demand Action in Kolkata Tragedy

Hundreds of junior doctors mobilized on Thursday in Kolkata, organizing a rally to demand justice for the victim of the harrowing R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community and the nation.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum voiced frustration over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) sluggish progress, with only Sanjay Roy facing charges. Officers detained Roy on August 10, a day after the tragic discovery of the young medic's body in a seminar room at the state-run institution.

A leader among the protestors, Aniket Mahato, stated that the crime seemed too severe for a lone perpetrator, urging further arrests. The demo, drawing an estimated 700 participants, synchronized with the case's trial conclusion at Sealdah court, where a verdict is pending for January 18. Calls for justice have resonated nationally, promoting better security at government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)