Debate Intensifies Over Tabling CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi High Court heard a plea concerning delays in tabling Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, whose tenure ends in February 2025. The assembly secretariat argued that the successor public accounts committee should examine the reports. The Lieutenant Governor claimed an urgent need for immediate access to these reports.

The Delhi High Court has been called to weigh in on what some perceive as an unnecessary delay in bringing critical audit reports to the legislative floor. Spearheading the push are seven BJP MLAs, who insist that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports are crucial for public scrutiny.

According to the assembly secretariat, these reports would be more effectively examined by the future Public Accounts Committee (PAC), set to be formed after upcoming elections. The current assembly's term is set to conclude in February 2025, leaving no leeway for a thorough review of the reports.

The Lieutenant Governor challenges this stance, citing an excessive delay in tabling the reports. Asserting that the public holds an inherent right to such information, the LG has petitioned for judicial intervention to expedite the process, ensuring accountability before the assembly's tenure lapses.

