Omar Abdullah's Ambitious Governance Timeline for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed government operations, setting 100-day and one-year completion timeframes for various projects. Emphasizing transparency and accountability, Abdullah encouraged all departments to prioritize and expedite project execution to meet public expectations and drive development. A high-level meeting showcased these plans and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to streamline governance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an in-depth review of all government departments. Key timeframes of 100 days and one year have been established to ensure timely completion of projects, according to an official spokesperson.

During this high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, each administrative secretary presented a vision document that highlighted 'achievable benchmarks' within the specified durations. The agenda included major policy decisions and new developmental initiatives aimed at pushing the region forward.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of strict timelines to ensure efficient project execution. He underscored the necessity of transparency and accountability, urging a collective effort from all departments to meet these ambitious targets. His administration is set to mark 100 days in office soon, as the Chief Minister focuses on delivering prompt results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

