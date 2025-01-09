Cyber Heist: Punjab's Anaaj Kharid Portal Scam Exposed
Punjab's cybercrime division has uncovered a fraud scheme involving the 'Anaaj Kharid Portal,' leading to the arrest of four individuals who diverted crop payments from farmers to their own bank accounts. Investigations continue as more arrests are anticipated, involving possibly more accomplices and technical collusion.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police's cybercrime division has cracked open a major fraud involving the manipulation of the 'Anaaj Kharid Portal.' The scheme diverted crop payments meant for farmers into the bank accounts of the accused. This revelation has led to the arrest of four individuals, who now face serious charges.
According to Additional Director General of Police, V Neeraja, those arrested are Manish, Jasvir Singh, Angrej Singh, and Balwinder Singh. Police seized digital devices and routers that played a role in the fraud. The accused allegedly substituted the farmers' mobile numbers with their own to redirect payments seamlessly.
The fraud was discovered after the food and civil supplies department noted missing payments in the 2024 paddy season. Further probing revealed alternative bank accounts were used to pocket the payments. With a wider state operation underway, the police are focusing on catching more involved individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana 2024: Election hustle, farmers' struggle bookend sporting glory
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal
12-yr-old girl murdered in Thane: Main accused arrested; 3 held so far