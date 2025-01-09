Cyber Heist: Punjab's Anaaj Kharid Portal Scam Exposed

Punjab Police's cybercrime division has cracked open a major fraud involving the manipulation of the 'Anaaj Kharid Portal.' The scheme diverted crop payments meant for farmers into the bank accounts of the accused. This revelation has led to the arrest of four individuals, who now face serious charges.

According to Additional Director General of Police, V Neeraja, those arrested are Manish, Jasvir Singh, Angrej Singh, and Balwinder Singh. Police seized digital devices and routers that played a role in the fraud. The accused allegedly substituted the farmers' mobile numbers with their own to redirect payments seamlessly.

The fraud was discovered after the food and civil supplies department noted missing payments in the 2024 paddy season. Further probing revealed alternative bank accounts were used to pocket the payments. With a wider state operation underway, the police are focusing on catching more involved individuals.

