Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests

Usman, accused in the Jaipur hit-and-run that killed three and injured six, was arrested. Allegedly inebriated, he faces accusations of deliberate intent. Protests erupted, with calls for severe punishment. Rajasthan leaders extend condolences and demand justice for victims, highlighting internal political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:45 IST
People hold protest in Jaipur over the hit-and-run case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An intoxicated driver who caused a fatal hit-and-run accident in Jaipur has been apprehended, according to local police. The incident, which occurred in the Nahargarh area on Monday evening, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injured six others. Public outcry has mounted with numerous protests demanding accountability.

The accused, identified as Usman, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat. 'Three of the injured have been discharged, while others remain hospitalized in stable condition,' Shekhawat confirmed, adding that the car involved belonged to Usman's medical equipment company.

Political leaders have weighed in, with BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya accusing Usman of acting deliberately, likening the case to political bias. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged for the harshest legal actions, expressing condolences to the grieving families and advocating for rapid judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

