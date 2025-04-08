Eight Arrested in Brutal Holi Assault Case in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Eight individuals were arrested in connection with a violent attack on Ajay Khatri in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Holi celebrations. The assault, involving bricks and sticks, followed a verbal dispute. Khatri suffered serious injuries. Police launched an investigation, resulting in multiple raids and confessions from the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, eight individuals have been detained by the Delhi Police following a brutal assault on a man during Holi festivities in the Jahangirpuri area. The incident, marked by extreme violence, has raised concerns about public safety during celebrations.
Police identified the main accused as Anil, Rahul, Chandu Lal, and Ashok Kumar, all of whom were arrested in a series of raids conducted in the area. Previously, the authorities had apprehended four others linked to the case, including Sunil, Deepak, Amit, and a juvenile.
The assault occurred on March 14, when Ajay Khatri was ambushed by a group of men after a heated argument. Armed with knives, sticks, and bricks, the attackers left Khatri seriously injured. As the investigation unfolds, the police have charged the accused with attempted murder, with the suspects reportedly confessing to their roles in the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Holi
- assault
- Jahangirpuri
- violence
- police
- arrest
- Ajay Khatri
- attempted murder
- safety
ALSO READ
Security Forces Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Arms Seizure
Nigerian National Arrested in Odisha: Unraveling the Blackmail and Email Fraud Cases
Demolition Drama in Nagpur: Sedition, Violence and Unauthorised Construction
Civic authorities start demolishing two-storey house of Nagpur violence key accused Fahim Khan.
Bulldozer Demolition Targets Nagpur Violence Accused Amid Social Media Rumors