Eight Arrested in Brutal Holi Assault Case in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

In a shocking turn of events, eight individuals have been detained by the Delhi Police following a brutal assault on a man during Holi festivities in the Jahangirpuri area. The incident, marked by extreme violence, has raised concerns about public safety during celebrations.

Police identified the main accused as Anil, Rahul, Chandu Lal, and Ashok Kumar, all of whom were arrested in a series of raids conducted in the area. Previously, the authorities had apprehended four others linked to the case, including Sunil, Deepak, Amit, and a juvenile.

The assault occurred on March 14, when Ajay Khatri was ambushed by a group of men after a heated argument. Armed with knives, sticks, and bricks, the attackers left Khatri seriously injured. As the investigation unfolds, the police have charged the accused with attempted murder, with the suspects reportedly confessing to their roles in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)