Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested for Impersonating Transgender Community in India

In a notable case of identity impersonation, five Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained in Jahangirpuri, India, for allegedly residing illegally by passing off as transgender individuals, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

The accused, all biologically male, had altered their physical appearances through minor surgeries and hormone injections, authorities revealed. The individuals, identified as Md Shakidul, Md Dulal Akhtar aka Hazera Bibi, Md Amirul Islam aka Monika, Md Mahir aka Mahi, and Saddam Hussain aka Rubina, were reportedly spotted engaging in begging near traffic signals.

After an extensive week-long surveillance operation, police apprehended the group near Jahangirpuri Metro Station, discovering seven mobile phones utilizing the banned IMO app to communicate with families in Bangladesh. The five were eventually handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation procedures.

