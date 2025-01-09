Shaping Tomorrow's Legislature: Orientation Program for Jammu and Kashmir MLAs
A three-day orientation program for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly members began in Jammu to equip MLAs with skills for legislative efficiency. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the event highlights contributions of past parliamentarians while urging MLAs to adopt their exemplary conduct.
An intensive three-day orientation program for elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has commenced in Jammu, aiming to enhance the legislative skills and knowledge of the attending MLAs.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the program on Thursday, organized in collaboration with PRIDE and the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The sessions are set to run until January 11 in the assembly premises.
In his speech, Abdullah honored influential past parliamentarians, urging current MLAs to emulate their distinguished practices. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh both underscored the importance of understanding legislative rules and procedures for the effective functioning of the House.
