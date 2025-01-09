Left Menu

Shaping Tomorrow's Legislature: Orientation Program for Jammu and Kashmir MLAs

A three-day orientation program for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly members began in Jammu to equip MLAs with skills for legislative efficiency. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the event highlights contributions of past parliamentarians while urging MLAs to adopt their exemplary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:31 IST
Shaping Tomorrow's Legislature: Orientation Program for Jammu and Kashmir MLAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intensive three-day orientation program for elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has commenced in Jammu, aiming to enhance the legislative skills and knowledge of the attending MLAs.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the program on Thursday, organized in collaboration with PRIDE and the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The sessions are set to run until January 11 in the assembly premises.

In his speech, Abdullah honored influential past parliamentarians, urging current MLAs to emulate their distinguished practices. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh both underscored the importance of understanding legislative rules and procedures for the effective functioning of the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025