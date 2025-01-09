Revenue Official Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A revenue official in Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to manipulate a land dispute order. The Anti-Corruption Bureau validated the complaint and caught the official, Jitendra Meena, red-handed during the transaction.
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau made a significant arrest on Thursday as they apprehended a senior revenue official for bribery in Alwar.
Jitendra Meena, Senior Assistant at the Revenue Appeal Tribunal Office, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant. The bribe was solicited in exchange for removing a stay order related to a plot of land from both the Revenue Board, Ajmer, and the Revenue Appeal Tribunal.
Acting on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and captured Meena red-handed during the illicit transaction, marking another success in their ongoing crackdown against corruption.
