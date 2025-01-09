Court Cracks Down on Private Practice of Government Doctors

The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns about government doctors neglecting their duties in state-run hospitals and participating in private practice. As a result, the court has demanded that the state government enforce regulations preventing this behavior, calling for a strict implementation of a rule prohibiting private doctor practices.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underscored the growing issue of patients being directed to private hospitals in pursuit of monetary gain, following a petition about inappropriate treatment in a private facility by a state-employed doctor. This practice has reportedly become a significant problem, pressuring the court to prompt immediate action.

In light of a previous order, the state's counsel mentioned recent communication reinforcing the 1983 prohibition of private practices among government doctors. The court further requested a detailed report from the Principal Secretary on this matter and outlined the need for a robust policy to address the issue systematically.

(With inputs from agencies.)