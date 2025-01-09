Court Cracks Down on Private Practice of Government Doctors
The Allahabad High Court has urged the state government to stop government doctors from engaging in private practice. The court highlighted concerns about patients being redirected to private facilities. It mandates enforcing a 1983 rule prohibiting private practices and requires a policy to halt this trend.
The Allahabad High Court has raised concerns about government doctors neglecting their duties in state-run hospitals and participating in private practice. As a result, the court has demanded that the state government enforce regulations preventing this behavior, calling for a strict implementation of a rule prohibiting private doctor practices.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underscored the growing issue of patients being directed to private hospitals in pursuit of monetary gain, following a petition about inappropriate treatment in a private facility by a state-employed doctor. This practice has reportedly become a significant problem, pressuring the court to prompt immediate action.
In light of a previous order, the state's counsel mentioned recent communication reinforcing the 1983 prohibition of private practices among government doctors. The court further requested a detailed report from the Principal Secretary on this matter and outlined the need for a robust policy to address the issue systematically.
