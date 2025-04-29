Odisha Assembly Urged to Convene in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy
Rama Chandra Kadam, Congress legislature party leader, called for a special session of the Odisha assembly after the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 dead, including two from Odisha. National leaders urge Parliament to act in solidarity.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam called for a special session of the Odisha assembly, addressing letters to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The request follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals.
The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the nation and touched the hearts of Odisha residents due to the death of two state visitors. Kadam emphasized the need for the Legislative Assembly to quickly convene and express condolences, illustrating unity in the face of terrorism.
In a show of national concern, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to summon a special session of Parliament. Their aim is to discuss the Pahalgam atrocity and foster collective resolve against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pandemic Treaty Talks: A Hope for Global Health Solidarity
Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: Learning from Odisha's Paperless Model
BJP, AIADMK leadership will address question of giving seats to TTV, OPS in 2026 Assembly polls, says TN BJP chief in interview to PTI.
Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls
RLJP Quits NDA Citing Disrespect, Eyes Bihar Assembly Elections