Odisha Assembly Urged to Convene in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

Rama Chandra Kadam, Congress legislature party leader, called for a special session of the Odisha assembly after the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 dead, including two from Odisha. National leaders urge Parliament to act in solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam called for a special session of the Odisha assembly, addressing letters to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The request follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the nation and touched the hearts of Odisha residents due to the death of two state visitors. Kadam emphasized the need for the Legislative Assembly to quickly convene and express condolences, illustrating unity in the face of terrorism.

In a show of national concern, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to summon a special session of Parliament. Their aim is to discuss the Pahalgam atrocity and foster collective resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

