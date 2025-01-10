Negotiating Peace: French and U.S. Troops Consider Border Security in Syria
Negotiations are underway for U.S. and French troops to secure northern Syria's border region to ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish forces. Turkey perceives the Kurdish YPG as a terrorist group. France and the U.S. support the SDF to prevent ISIS resurgence, amid Turkey's security concerns.
U.S. and French troops may secure Syria's northern border as part of discussions aimed at de-escalating conflict between Turkey and Kurdish forces. Ankara has threatened military action unless its demands are met, labeling the Kurdish YPG, a significant part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as terrorists.
President Emmanuel Macron reassured that France would not abandon the SDF. Ilham Ahmed of the Kurdish administration expressed readiness for a military coalition to manage the demilitarized zone, appealing for French troops to establish peace and improve Turkey-Kurd relations. Turkey's response remains uncertain amid its longstanding border security efforts against Syrian threats.
Ceasefire negotiations are ongoing under U.S. mediation, despite tensions following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The SDF's role in combating Islamic State remains a pivotal aspect of the U.S. and France's strategy, underscoring the Kurds' participation in Syria's political transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
