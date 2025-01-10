Negotiating Peace: French and U.S. Troops Consider Border Security in Syria

U.S. and French troops may secure Syria's northern border as part of discussions aimed at de-escalating conflict between Turkey and Kurdish forces. Ankara has threatened military action unless its demands are met, labeling the Kurdish YPG, a significant part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as terrorists.

President Emmanuel Macron reassured that France would not abandon the SDF. Ilham Ahmed of the Kurdish administration expressed readiness for a military coalition to manage the demilitarized zone, appealing for French troops to establish peace and improve Turkey-Kurd relations. Turkey's response remains uncertain amid its longstanding border security efforts against Syrian threats.

Ceasefire negotiations are ongoing under U.S. mediation, despite tensions following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The SDF's role in combating Islamic State remains a pivotal aspect of the U.S. and France's strategy, underscoring the Kurds' participation in Syria's political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)