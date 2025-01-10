Escalating Conflict: Shelling in Ukraine Claims Four Lives
Four individuals lost their lives in Ukraine due to shelling incidents involving both Russian and Ukrainian forces. In Donetsk, two deaths were attributed to Russian military action, while in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian shelling was blamed for two more fatalities. These battlefield claims are yet to be independently verified.
Tragedy struck in Ukraine on Thursday as shelling resulted in the deaths of four people, according to regional officials. Russian and Ukrainian forces are both implicated in these incidents.
In the Donetsk region, two people were reported killed when Russian military forces shelled the town of Siversk, regional governor Vadym Filaskhin announced via Telegram. This area remains a focal point of Russia's gradual advance along the front line.
Meanwhile, further south in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian shelling reportedly killed two people in Kamyanka-Dniprovska, according to the Russia-appointed governor Yevgeny Belitsky. The town lies on a large reservoir near the Dnipro River and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. None of these battlefield accounts have been independently verified by Reuters.
