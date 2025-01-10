Left Menu

Pizzagate Gunman Shot Dead During Traffic Stop in North Carolina

Edgar Maddison Welch, known for attempting a violent attack due to the 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theory, was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a routine traffic stop. In 2016, Welch was convicted for firing inside a restaurant influenced by the debunked conspiracy theory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannapolis | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Edgar Maddison Welch, infamous for his involvement in the 'Pizzagate' conspiracy ordeal, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in North Carolina. The incident occurred when officers in Kannapolis recognized him and attempted an arrest based on an outstanding warrant.

According to the police, Welch drew a handgun during the confrontation and refused to comply with orders to disarm, leading to officers opening fire. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later. The officers and other vehicle occupants were unharmed in the altercation.

The 'Pizzagate' conspiracy, which falsely claimed Democratic officials were operating a child sex ring from a pizzeria, had spurred Welch to drive to Washington in 2016 and fire shots in the establishment. He later pleaded guilty to related charges and received a four-year prison sentence. Investigations into the recent shooting are ongoing, aligning with standard protocols.

