Alec Baldwin Fights Back: Sues Over 'Malicious' Prosecution in 'Rust' Case

Alec Baldwin, accused in the 2021 shooting death on the 'Rust' movie set, sues New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff officials for a 'malicious' prosecution. The lawsuit follows claims of withheld evidence and political motivations. Baldwin seeks damages, questioning the integrity of the case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:07 IST
Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against New Mexico prosecutors and sheriff's office officials, accusing them of a 'malicious' prosecution related to the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of 'Rust.' The legal action names special prosecutor Kari Morrissey among others, as part of over a dozen existing civil suits tied to Hutchins' death. This incident sent shockwaves through Hollywood, prompting a reevaluation of gun safety protocols on film sets.

The lawsuit arrives after Baldwin's manslaughter case was dropped by a Santa Fe judge, citing the intentional withholding of crucial evidence by officials. The evidence pertained to the origin of the live round that tragically killed Hutchins. Over the past three years, Baldwin's defense argues, New Mexico officials pursued the actor for 'political' and 'personal' gains, conspiring to push the case to trial.

The complaint highlights statements made by special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, suggesting the case would enhance her political stature. Morrissey is accused of presenting misleading testimonies to secure an indictment. Morrissey has acknowledged Baldwin's counter-lawsuit and anticipates a court trial. Meanwhile, the incident underscores ongoing debates about accountability and safety in the film industry.

