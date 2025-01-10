Left Menu

Indonesia Bolsters Maritime Security and ASEAN Diplomacy

Indonesia is enhancing its focus on strategic issues affecting its sovereignty such as maritime security. The country aims to strengthen defense partnerships and promote ASEAN's centrality by finalizing a code of conduct with China, as stated by its foreign minister, Sugiono.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:32 IST
Indonesia Bolsters Maritime Security and ASEAN Diplomacy
maritime exercise Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is set to intensify efforts in addressing strategic issues that impact its sovereignty, particularly in the realms of maritime security and fisheries. The nation aims to expand current defense partnerships while ensuring the security of its sea passages, as announced by its foreign minister on Friday.

In a pivotal speech on foreign policy, Sugiono disclosed Indonesia's commitment to fostering constructive dialogues. A primary goal is the formulation of a code of conduct between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, a move that underscores the importance of ASEAN centrality.

Sugiono emphasized Indonesia's dedication to bolstering regional cooperation and maintaining stability in Southeast Asia. This initiative highlights Indonesia's proactive stance in ensuring security and diplomacy within the ASEAN bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025