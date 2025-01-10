Indonesia Bolsters Maritime Security and ASEAN Diplomacy

Indonesia is set to intensify efforts in addressing strategic issues that impact its sovereignty, particularly in the realms of maritime security and fisheries. The nation aims to expand current defense partnerships while ensuring the security of its sea passages, as announced by its foreign minister on Friday.

In a pivotal speech on foreign policy, Sugiono disclosed Indonesia's commitment to fostering constructive dialogues. A primary goal is the formulation of a code of conduct between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, a move that underscores the importance of ASEAN centrality.

Sugiono emphasized Indonesia's dedication to bolstering regional cooperation and maintaining stability in Southeast Asia. This initiative highlights Indonesia's proactive stance in ensuring security and diplomacy within the ASEAN bloc.

