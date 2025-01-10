Supermarket Shelling in Donetsk: Rising Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

According to reports from TASS, the Ukrainian military targeted a supermarket in Donetsk, leading to injuries for at least two people. The incident occurred in the Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The authenticity of these reports remains unconfirmed, as Reuters is currently unable to verify the details independently. This development, if confirmed, could exacerbate the already delicate situation in the region.

Eastern Ukraine has been a hotspot of conflict, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. Observers fear that incidents like these might further hinder peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)