Supermarket Shelling in Donetsk: Rising Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian army attack reportedly hit a supermarket in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, wounding no fewer than two individuals, as stated by Russia's TASS news agency. Reuters has not yet been able to verify the report independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
According to reports from TASS, the Ukrainian military targeted a supermarket in Donetsk, leading to injuries for at least two people. The incident occurred in the Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

The authenticity of these reports remains unconfirmed, as Reuters is currently unable to verify the details independently. This development, if confirmed, could exacerbate the already delicate situation in the region.

Eastern Ukraine has been a hotspot of conflict, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. Observers fear that incidents like these might further hinder peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

