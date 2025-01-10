Controversy Surrounds Najib Razak's Alleged House Arrest Documents

Malaysia's law ministry announced on Friday that it has no documentation authorizing the home detention of former Prime Minister Najib Razak. This statement adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing legal issues surrounding Najib's case.

The ministry further clarified that it has not received any official communications or directives from Malaysia's royal palace regarding this matter. The absence of such records raises questions about the authenticity of claims surrounding Najib's detention status.

Najib Razak, who has been embroiled in a legal battle, has filed a challenge asserting that his pardon last year, which reduced his prison sentence, also contained an 'addendum order' granting him house arrest. These developments continue to stir debate in Malaysia's political and legal arenas.

