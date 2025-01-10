Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Najib Razak's Alleged House Arrest Documents

Malaysia's law ministry states it has no record of documents authorizing home detention for ex-PM Najib Razak. No notifications have been received from the royal palace. Najib claims a pardon reducing his sentence also included an order for house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:57 IST
Controversy Surrounds Najib Razak's Alleged House Arrest Documents
documents

Malaysia's law ministry announced on Friday that it has no documentation authorizing the home detention of former Prime Minister Najib Razak. This statement adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing legal issues surrounding Najib's case.

The ministry further clarified that it has not received any official communications or directives from Malaysia's royal palace regarding this matter. The absence of such records raises questions about the authenticity of claims surrounding Najib's detention status.

Najib Razak, who has been embroiled in a legal battle, has filed a challenge asserting that his pardon last year, which reduced his prison sentence, also contained an 'addendum order' granting him house arrest. These developments continue to stir debate in Malaysia's political and legal arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025