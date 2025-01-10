Left Menu

Lebanon's Effort to Disarm and Stabilize

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced plans to disarm regions in southern Lebanon, focusing on the south Litani area. This move aims to reinforce state authority across Lebanese territory, signaling a pivotal shift in government strategy to ensure national stability and restore governmental presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:09 IST
Lebanon's Effort to Disarm and Stabilize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant policy announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared that the government intends to begin disarming southern Lebanon. The initiative will focus particularly on the south Litani region.

The strategic aim, as stated by Mikati, is to strengthen the state's presence throughout the entire nation. This disarmament is part of a broader governmental effort to establish stability and authority across all Lebanese regions.

The focus on southern Lebanon marks a new phase in the government's approach, as they seek to pull weapons from these areas, thereby reinforcing state control and paving the path for lasting peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025