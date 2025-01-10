Lebanon's Effort to Disarm and Stabilize

In a significant policy announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared that the government intends to begin disarming southern Lebanon. The initiative will focus particularly on the south Litani region.

The strategic aim, as stated by Mikati, is to strengthen the state's presence throughout the entire nation. This disarmament is part of a broader governmental effort to establish stability and authority across all Lebanese regions.

The focus on southern Lebanon marks a new phase in the government's approach, as they seek to pull weapons from these areas, thereby reinforcing state control and paving the path for lasting peace and order.

