Lebanon's Effort to Disarm and Stabilize
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced plans to disarm regions in southern Lebanon, focusing on the south Litani area. This move aims to reinforce state authority across Lebanese territory, signaling a pivotal shift in government strategy to ensure national stability and restore governmental presence.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant policy announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared that the government intends to begin disarming southern Lebanon. The initiative will focus particularly on the south Litani region.
The strategic aim, as stated by Mikati, is to strengthen the state's presence throughout the entire nation. This disarmament is part of a broader governmental effort to establish stability and authority across all Lebanese regions.
The focus on southern Lebanon marks a new phase in the government's approach, as they seek to pull weapons from these areas, thereby reinforcing state control and paving the path for lasting peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh