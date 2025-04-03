Italy's Prime Minister Faces U.S. Tariffs: A Quick Response

In a swift response to the imposition of U.S. tariffs, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has canceled all her scheduled engagements to concentrate on devising an effective counter-strategy, according to a government statement released on Thursday.

Meloni, who was originally planned to inaugurate a new police station in a small town in southern Italy, chose to prioritize the urgent economic matter over domestic duties, showcasing her administration's focus on international economic challenges.

The decision underscores the gravity of the tariff issue and highlights the Italian government's proactive stance in dealing with potential impacts on their economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)