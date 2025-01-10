Left Menu

Unrest in Shaanxi: Vocational School Protest Sparks Nationwide Attention

A rare protest erupted in China's Shaanxi province following a student's death at a vocational school. Videos showed clashes between police and protestors outside Pucheng County Vocational Education Center. The deceased student's family accuses the school of a cover-up, claiming denied access to the body and surveillance footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In China's northwestern Shaanxi province, a rare protest unfolded as tensions flared between demonstrators and police forces outside a vocational school.

The protest was sparked by the mysterious death of a student, surnamed Dang, earlier in the month at Pucheng County Vocational Education Center.

Footage verified by Reuters revealed police in riot gear retreating as protestors hurled objects at them, amid public speculation of a cover-up by school authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

