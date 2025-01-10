Unrest in Shaanxi: Vocational School Protest Sparks Nationwide Attention

In China's northwestern Shaanxi province, a rare protest unfolded as tensions flared between demonstrators and police forces outside a vocational school.

The protest was sparked by the mysterious death of a student, surnamed Dang, earlier in the month at Pucheng County Vocational Education Center.

Footage verified by Reuters revealed police in riot gear retreating as protestors hurled objects at them, amid public speculation of a cover-up by school authorities.

