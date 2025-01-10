Trump's Historic Sentencing: A Legal Turning Point in US History

In what marks a significant moment in American history, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing in Manhattan this Friday for his New York hush money conviction, following the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene.

This unprecedented legal scenario, unfolding days before Trump's inauguration, sees Judge Juan M. Merchan indicating plans for an unconditional discharge, which prosecutors do not oppose. This sentence would involve no jail time, probation, or fines.

The case stems from allegations that Trump falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a matter entangled with his political ascent. Despite efforts to overturn the conviction, Trump's team faces the reality of a historic sentencing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)