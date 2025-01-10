Left Menu

Trump's Historic Sentencing: A Legal Turning Point in US History

In an unprecedented legal moment, US President-elect Donald Trump is set for sentencing in a Manhattan court regarding his New York hush money conviction, marking the first-ever felony conviction for an incoming president. An unconditional discharge is anticipated, avoiding constitutional complications during his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:32 IST
Trump's Historic Sentencing: A Legal Turning Point in US History

In what marks a significant moment in American history, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled for sentencing in Manhattan this Friday for his New York hush money conviction, following the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene.

This unprecedented legal scenario, unfolding days before Trump's inauguration, sees Judge Juan M. Merchan indicating plans for an unconditional discharge, which prosecutors do not oppose. This sentence would involve no jail time, probation, or fines.

The case stems from allegations that Trump falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a matter entangled with his political ascent. Despite efforts to overturn the conviction, Trump's team faces the reality of a historic sentencing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

