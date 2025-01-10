Rajnath Singh Calls for Global Unity and Cooperation at Pre-Aero India 2025 Round-Table

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the Ambassadors’ Round-Table in New Delhi, which was held as a prelude to Aero India 2025. During his address, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the shifting global security landscape, stressing the importance of global unity and collective action to overcome geopolitical tensions and foster mutual prosperity. The event brought together Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various countries, marking a key moment in India’s role as a leading voice for the Global South.

In his speech, Shri Rajnath Singh called on like-minded countries to collaborate more closely, urging them to work together for global peace, economic growth, and technological advancements. He said, "It is of paramount importance that like-minded countries strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity. Without these, our future generations will not be able to benefit from the economic growth and technological innovations that we experience today."

Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that India’s foreign policy aims to create an environment where diverse viewpoints can contribute to shared prosperity and peace. He referenced the five guiding principles articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, and prosperity, emphasizing the need to unite in pursuit of these ideals. He also mentioned India’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or "One Earth, One Family," a central theme at the G-20 Summit 2023, symbolizing a shared global responsibility.

Aero India 2025: A Platform for Strategic Partnerships

Raksha Mantri went on to elaborate on the significance of Aero India 2025, describing it as Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, which brings nations together and fosters strategic partnerships. He emphasized that Aero India serves as a key platform for showcasing cutting-edge aerospace technologies, defence products, and collaborative opportunities between industry leaders. The biennial event, he stated, plays an essential role in advancing the global defence and aerospace sectors.

Shri Rajnath Singh also discussed India’s growing role in the defence industrial ecosystem, emphasizing the country’s emergence as one of the largest in Asia. He noted the government’s focus on enhancing defence capabilities and attracting international investment, citing the significant milestone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility, a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence & Space.

Defence Industry Ecosystem: Self-Reliance and Global Collaboration

The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed the government's commitment to self-reliance in the defence and aerospace sectors, noting significant reforms aimed at bolstering India’s defence ecosystem. He highlighted several policy changes, such as those promoting domestic design, development, manufacturing, and exports, and underlined the importance of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in driving self-sufficiency in defence technologies. He stated that India is making great strides in developing advanced cutting-edge technologies, through collaborations between public and private industries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), he mentioned, are becoming integral to India’s evolving air and space power capabilities, providing significant strategic advantages. He described aerospace power as the new frontier of military dominance, playing a key role in strategic deterrence.

Aero India 2025: A Gateway to Global Defence Collaboration

Shri Rajnath Singh noted that Aero India 2025 is not just an exhibition, but a forum to explore new opportunities for collaboration. The event offers friendly nations a chance to explore synergies, exchange technological innovations, and jointly address both strategic needs and tactical requirements of the defence sector. He added that it would serve as a vital platform for industry leaders, technology experts, and entrepreneurs to collaborate and open new avenues for business and defence industry ventures.

Invitation to Global Leaders

The Ambassadors’ Round-Table also served as a precursor to Aero India 2025, with Raksha Mantri personally inviting senior leaders, ministers, and business delegations from around the world to attend the aerospace and defence exhibition. The meeting provided an opportunity for representatives from various countries to learn more about the events planned for Aero India 2025 and to engage in discussions on enhancing future collaboration in the aerospace and defence industries.

The meeting was attended by distinguished leaders, including Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Shri Shashank Priya, Shri Yogendra Garg, Shri Gaigondin Panmei, and other senior officials from Ministry of Defence and Government of Karnataka.

As India prepares to host Aero India 2025, the event represents an exciting opportunity for nations to come together and build strong strategic partnerships in the rapidly evolving global defence and aerospace sectors.