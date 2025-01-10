India Eyes $100 Billion Export Target in F&B, Agriculture, and Marine Products Sectors by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India has the potential to achieve $100 billion in combined exports from the Food & Beverage (F&B), agriculture, and marine products sectors within the next five years, according to Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. Speaking at an interaction with F&B industry stakeholders on the sidelines of Indusfood 2025, Shri Goyal emphasized that achieving this target requires a growth rate of 14-15% annually, a realistic and attainable goal.

The Minister lauded the success of the 8th edition of Indusfood, calling it a significant milestone in promoting India's F&B exports. The event, organized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), has been pivotal in showcasing Indian products to international buyers. In 2024, India exported goods worth $50 billion from these sectors, a testament to the country's growing influence in global markets.

Policies to Boost Investment and Innovation

Shri Goyal highlighted the Government’s proactive policies, including allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the F&B sector. The policy supports foreign ownership, management, and streamlined work permits, creating a favorable business environment for global investors.

The Minister urged Indian companies to focus on:

Innovation and product development, particularly high-value nutrition products.

Improved packaging and hygiene standards.

Sustainable farming and production practices, with emphasis on organic farming and traceability.

To facilitate growth, the Government has simplified the certification process for organic foods while maintaining strict quality control.

Enhancing Food Testing Infrastructure

Acknowledging the need for robust quality assurance mechanisms, Shri Goyal announced plans to expand food testing laboratories across the country. He invited stakeholders to provide recommendations for setting up state-of-the-art testing facilities and emphasized the importance of high-quality standards to ensure global competitiveness.

Export Potential of Indian Products

India’s pre-packaged and ready-to-eat foods, including millets, pickles, and spices, are gaining popularity in international markets. Shri Goyal highlighted their success as a sign of India's potential to dominate niche food categories globally. He encouraged stakeholders to explore India's diverse culinary traditions and leverage regional flavors to create unique products for export.

Promoting Sustainability

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, with initiatives aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of farming processes. These efforts align with India's broader strategy to position itself as a global leader in organic and eco-friendly food production.

Indusfood: Driving India's Export Ambitions

Launched in 2017 by the Trade Promotion Council of India, with support from the Department of Commerce, Indusfood has evolved into a premier export-focused trade fair. It provides a platform for Indian F&B companies to connect with leading international importers, distributors, and retail chains, fostering business opportunities and global expansion.

The 2025 edition saw participation from over 500 Indian suppliers and 1,000 international buyers representing 70 countries, showcasing the strength and diversity of India’s F&B sector.

With an ambitious export target and strong government support, India is poised to emerge as a global powerhouse in the F&B, agriculture, and marine products industries. Indusfood continues to play a pivotal role in driving this vision forward.