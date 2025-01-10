34th National Youth Parliament Competition Awards Held: Kiren Rijiju Inspires Students to Uphold Democratic Values

The Prize Distribution Function of the 34th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2023-24, for Kendriya Vidyalayas was held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, Parliament House Complex. Organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), this prestigious event celebrated young talents from across India who showcased exceptional understanding of democratic values, parliamentary procedures, and oratory skills.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, presided over the ceremony, distributing awards to the meritorious students and schools. During an interactive session with the students, the Minister urged the younger generation to uphold democratic ethics and harmony in the world’s largest democracy. He further administered a “Life Pledge” to all attendees, emphasizing the protection of the environment as a crucial responsibility for the youth. Key Highlights of the Event

Inspiring Words from Dignitaries:

Shri Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of instilling democratic values and fostering leadership qualities among youth.

Shri Umang Narula, Secretary, MoPA, encouraged students to familiarize themselves with parliamentary practices and to promote these values in society.

Dr. P. Devkumar, Joint Commissioner (Academic), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, emphasized the competition's role in strengthening democracy and raising awareness of India’s democratic heritage.

Winning Performance:

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Kharagpur (East Zone), which clinched the top spot at the National Level, delivered a spirited and commendable repeat performance of their “Youth Parliament” during the event.

Participation and Scope:

The competition involved 150 Kendriya Vidyalayas across 25 regions, showcasing the talent and dedication of students nationwide.

This initiative nurtures critical thinking, leadership skills, and self-confidence while familiarizing students with parliamentary proceedings and techniques.

Objective of the Competition:

The Youth Parliament Scheme aims to acquaint students with legislative processes, foster debate and discussion skills, and encourage effective communication and leadership.

It serves as a platform for young minds to engage with national and global issues, preparing them for future leadership roles.

Vision for the Future:

Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective effort of the organizers and participants. He emphasized the critical role of youth in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047, aligning with the nation’s Amrit Kaal goals.

Legacy of the Youth Parliament Competitions

Organized annually by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the National Youth Parliament Competition fosters a spirit of inquiry and democratic engagement among students. The event has a legacy of developing articulate, confident, and responsible young citizens who embody the principles of democracy and governance.

As the 34th edition concluded with resounding success, it underscored the importance of nurturing a generation that values and contributes to India's democratic ethos, paving the way for a brighter future.