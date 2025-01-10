CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Special FM Channel 'Kumbhvani' for Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a dedicated FM channel, Kumbhvani (103.5 MHz), in Prayagraj to provide comprehensive coverage of the Maha Kumbh 2025. The event, held at Circuit House, was attended virtually by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, along with key state ministers and senior officials.

In addition to launching the channel, CM Adityanath unveiled Kumbh Mangal Dhwani, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for enabling this initiative, emphasizing that Kumbhvani would reach the most remote villages, ensuring that even those unable to visit Prayagraj could experience the grandeur of the event.

Key Highlights of the Kumbhvani Channel

Broadcast Schedule:

Duration: 10 January 2025 to 26 February 2025

Timing: 5:55 AM to 10:05 PM

Frequency: FM 103.5 MHz

Special Programming:

Live Coverage: Bathing rituals on 14 January, 29 January, and 3 February.

Daily reporting on activities in the Kumbh area. Cultural Heritage: Serial 'Shiva Mahima', focusing on Lord Shiva's divine tales.

Special programs on Indian culture and heritage. Talk Shows: ‘Namaskar Prayagraj’: A daily interactive session (9:00-10:00 AM).

‘From the Bank of Sangam’: An evening cultural program (4:00-5:30 PM). Health Awareness: ‘Hello Doctor’: Live health consultations with experts. Kumbh News: Bulletins at 8:40 AM, 2:30 PM, and 8:30 PM. Special Coverage: Cultural programs by the state and other departments.

Focused segments on youth, women, and international visitors. Public Notices: Announcements on travel, hygiene, health tips, lost-and-found services, and event guidelines.

Significance of Kumbhvani

Speaking at the event, Dr. L. Murugan praised Prasar Bharati for launching the channel swiftly and highlighted its role in promoting Indian cultural heritage. Kumbhvani will serve as a vital tool for disseminating important information and fostering spiritual connectivity. It ensures that the historic Mahakumbh's ambiance and essence reach every corner of the country and beyond.

Yogi Adityanath noted the success of previous editions of Kumbhvani during the 2013 Kumbh and 2019 Ardh Kumbh, where it gained immense popularity. He urged the media and officials to utilize the channel to promote the event's rich traditions, emphasizing its role as a unifying force for India’s cultural and spiritual identity.

Attendees and Dignitaries

The launch was graced by prominent figures, including:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), and Om Prakash Rajbhar

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati Board

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati

Senior officials from All India Radio and Doordarshan

As Maha Kumbh 2025 draws closer, Kumbhvani is set to play a pivotal role in bridging cultural and geographical divides, bringing millions of devotees closer to the sanctity and celebration of this mega event.