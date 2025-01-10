Deputy President Pays Tribute to Sibusiso Bengu at Special Official Funeral

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the funeral of Professor Sibusiso Bengu, the first Minister of Education in democratic South Africa, held at the University of Zululand. Bengu, who passed away in December at the age of 90, was honored with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for his lifelong contributions to education and democracy.

Mashatile described Professor Bengu as a "distinguished educator, diplomat, and a servant of the people." Reflecting on Bengu’s legacy, he hailed him as a revolutionary intellectual whose work dismantled apartheid-era education systems and shaped modern South African education.

“Professor Bengu's role in reversing the legacy of apartheid education and shaping education and social policies remains a cornerstone of our democracy," Mashatile said.

Transformative Contributions

As the first Minister of Education under President Nelson Mandela, Bengu introduced transformative legislation, including:

The South African Schools Act of 1996, which aimed to provide equal access to quality education for all South Africans.

Policy recommendations from the National Commission on Higher Education, which guided the reconstruction and transformation of the apartheid-era higher education system.

Mashatile noted that these contributions continue to impact the nation, with improving education outcomes serving as a testament to Bengu’s profound influence.

The Link Between Education and Development

Highlighting Bengu’s belief in the connection between education and societal progress, Mashatile called for ongoing efforts to address challenges in educational access.

“Educated populations have better prospects for a brighter future, and this directly influences economic productivity and national growth,” he emphasized.

The Deputy President also acknowledged the need to ensure the swift execution of policies inspired by Bengu’s work. He reiterated the government’s commitment to building a developmental, capable, and ethical state to tackle poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

Vision for the Future

Mashatile spoke about South Africa’s focus on creating an inclusive economy by prioritizing sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, finance, and services. He stressed the importance of providing opportunities for youth, women, and disadvantaged groups to participate meaningfully in the economy.

“As we approach the 2024 elections, our goal is to reduce the cost of living, foster economic inclusivity, and ensure the growth of an educated and empowered society,” he said.

A Lasting Legacy

Mashatile extended condolences to Mama Funeka Bengu, their children, grandchildren, and the entire Bengu family. He called on society to honor Bengu’s legacy by striving for excellence and promoting equality and fairness.

“Professor Bengu's passion for justice and equality has left an indelible mark on our society. His contributions continue to benefit generations, and his example should inspire us all,” Mashatile concluded.

Ceremonial Honors

The funeral proceedings included ceremonial tributes by the South African Police Service, honoring Bengu’s exceptional service to the nation.

The late Professor Bengu leaves behind a legacy of transformation, dedication, and an enduring impact on South Africa’s democratic and educational landscapes.