US: Rights experts urge Senate to reject bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Asked by reporters at the regular noon briefing if the UN chief had a view on the Congressional bill, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that although he would not comment on individual laws, “we do have a principled position…And that is, while it is independent from the Secretariat, the Secretary-General has great respect for the Court and for the work of the International Criminal Court, which is in itself a very important pillar of international justice.”

The experts - Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and George Katrougalos, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order - outlined their concerns in a statement.

A ‘shocking’ move

They are dismayed by the passage of an Act in the US House of Representatives on Thursday which sanctions the ICC for its decision. The Court also issued an arrest warrant for a former Hamas commander alongside the others.

“It is shocking to see a country that considers itself a champion of the rule of law trying to stymie the actions of an independent and impartial tribunal set up by the international community, to thwart accountability,” the experts said.

“Threats against the ICC promote a culture of impunity. They make a mockery of the decades-long quest to place law above force and atrocity,” they warned.

The experts have written to the US authorities about their concerns.

​ICC promotes accountability

The ICC was established under a 1998 treaty known as the Rome Statute. The US is not a party to the statute, along with dozens of other nations, but 125 countries are members of the Court.

It has the mandate to investigate and prosecute individuals for the grave international crimes of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. It is based in the Hague, in the Netherlands.

The experts recalled that the ICC is the legacy of the Nuremberg trials which brought Nazi leaders to account ​and the commitment ​to never allow ​heinous ​crimes, such as those committed during the Second World War, to go ​​unpunished.

“The tireless work of brave legal professionals at the ICC is the main driver for accountability. The work of its prosecutors becomes the foundation upon which our efforts to uphold the integrity of the system of international law is resting,” they said.