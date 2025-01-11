Outrage Over Kerala's Disturbing Abuse Case: NCW Demands Justice
The National Commission for Women has called for immediate action regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl by 64 individuals in Kerala. The commission, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, demands a swift investigation and support for the victim, amidst nationwide outrage and calls for justice.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has responded decisively to allegations of horrifying sexual abuse involving a teenage girl in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The victim has reportedly endured abuse by 64 individuals over a span of four years.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has instructed swift action and seen to the arrest of five suspected perpetrators. Authorities have been urged to expedite the process of bringing all accused to justice. Ensuring a fair and timely investigation is prioritized by the commission.
The NCW has condemned the alleged abuse and called for comprehensive support for the survivor, emphasizing the necessity of both medical care and psychological counseling. The commission expects a detailed report of actions taken from the authorities within three days, as public outrage heightens and demands for stringent preventive measures grow.
