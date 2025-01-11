Saharanpur Police Officer Dismissed Over Land Transfer Scandal

An inspector from Saharanpur police force has been dismissed for his alleged involvement in illegally transferring over 49 bighas of land to his wife's name. This land, reportedly belonging to a notorious figure connected with the mining mafia, sparked outrage following the discovery of the dubious transaction.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saharanpur, Ajay Sahni, confirmed that Naresh Kumar, formerly stationed as Station House Officer (SHO) at Mirzapur Police Station, was found guilty of significant misconduct. The findings prompted his immediate dismissal, as per official statements.

The investigation, initiated after a complaint by advocate Devendra Shukla, revealed Kumar's abuse of power in facilitating this transfer, valued at approximately 91.40 lakh rupees. Ongoing inquiries aim to identify other potential complicity among officers, while the police continue their search for the elusive Haji Iqbal, directly impacted by this affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)