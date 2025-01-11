Left Menu

Preserving Judicial Legacy: Inauguration of Orissa High Court's New Archive Centre

The new Centre for Judicial Archives of the Orissa High Court was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Costing Rs 38 crore, the building will protect judicial records and cultural heritage. Emphasized as a knowledge hub, it will safeguard significant legal documents and assist judicial education nationwide.

The Orissa High Court's new Centre for Judicial Archives was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday. The Rs 38 crore project aims to protect the court's judicial records and its cultural legacy.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh highlighted the archival significance, noting that many vital records escaped attention for preservation. The centre aims to conserve those records, thus serving as the guardian of judicial history.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasized the centre's role as a beacon for the state and the nation. To date, the centre has conserved 75,000 records predating 1950, furthering efforts in legal education and historical preservation.

