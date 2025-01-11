Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened security measures have been implemented in Doda as authorities have issued a "maximum alert" ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Citing previous intelligence, police noted the activities of terrorist groups in the higher reaches of the district.

Doda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Mehta, reported intensified operations against anti-national elements. Nine over ground workers, instrumental in aiding terrorism, were recently chargesheeted, Mehta stated.

Last year, clashes resulted in the deaths of five security personnel and four terrorists. With Doda bordering multiple districts and regions, police remain cautious in disclosing the exact number of militants operating in the area. However, the crackdown aims to weaken terrorist support systems and ensure citizen safety.

