Busted: The Cyber Racket Exploiting Desperate Dreams

Bihar Police have rounded up three individuals involved in a cyber scam targeting young men in Nawada district. The accused baited victims with promises of significant monetary rewards for impregnating childless women. The suspects are believed to be part of a broader network.

The operation, led by the Nawada DSP (Headquarters) Imran Parwej, successfully apprehended Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar. The men were caught through a sting operation following a complaint lodged at the Cyber police station. The fraudulent crew ran their schemes from Kauara village.

The perpetrators advertised a bogus 'All India Pregnant Job Service,' claiming to offer Rs 5-10 lakh for the service. Even if unsuccessful, they promised Rs 50,000 to clients. They solicited PAN and Aadhaar details and collected registration fees, later resorting to extortion. Investigations continue on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)