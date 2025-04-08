Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate; Four Arrested

The Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate that extorted money using forged documents from the CBI and ED. Four members were arrested. A woman and her family were virtually held hostage and threatened with a fictitious money laundering case, leading to a payout of Rs 8.10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:22 IST
Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate; Four Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate notorious for digitally extorting money through the use of forged documents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Four members of this criminal enterprise have been taken into custody, a senior official stated on Tuesday.

Police investigations uncovered that the syndicate imposed a state of fear on a 45-year-old woman, her daughter, and her elderly father, holding them virtually hostage over video calls for two days. By threatening them with fabricated charges related to money laundering, the offenders extracted Rs 8.10 lakh from the victims, with the situation coming to light after a complaint was filed at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The syndicate's operations emerged from South Delhi, with leads traced to Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, and Greater Kailash. The authorities effectively apprehended three individuals—Raja Mandal, Tushar Thapa, and Saurabh Tiwari—before a second round of raids led to the capture of the fourth accused, Anup Kumar Tiwari. While further investigations are underway, efforts continue to apprehend additional members of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025