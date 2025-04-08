Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate; Four Arrested

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate notorious for digitally extorting money through the use of forged documents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Four members of this criminal enterprise have been taken into custody, a senior official stated on Tuesday.

Police investigations uncovered that the syndicate imposed a state of fear on a 45-year-old woman, her daughter, and her elderly father, holding them virtually hostage over video calls for two days. By threatening them with fabricated charges related to money laundering, the offenders extracted Rs 8.10 lakh from the victims, with the situation coming to light after a complaint was filed at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The syndicate's operations emerged from South Delhi, with leads traced to Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, and Greater Kailash. The authorities effectively apprehended three individuals—Raja Mandal, Tushar Thapa, and Saurabh Tiwari—before a second round of raids led to the capture of the fourth accused, Anup Kumar Tiwari. While further investigations are underway, efforts continue to apprehend additional members of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)