Mumbai Police Crack Cyber Fraud Ring: Trio Arrested
Mumbai police arrested three individuals for aiding cyber fraudsters in a scheme that defrauded a share trading professional of over Rs 61 lakh. The accused provided bank accounts used by fraudsters to launder money. The case highlighted the need for vigilance against online investment scams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:34 IST
The Mumbai police have successfully apprehended three individuals implicated in a cyber fraud scheme, which reportedly defrauded a share trading expert of over Rs 61 lakh, according to officials.
The North Regional Cyber police investigation led to the arrest of Lachen Shopie, Bhimbahadur Pradhan, and Ramesh Kumar Abhimanyu, who allegedly provided their bank accounts for laundering money stolen in the scam.
Victim Sunilkumar Sajjankumar Mishra was lured by promises of high returns through a WhatsApp group, but suspicions arose when a tax was demanded for withdrawing his funds. Police suspect a broader network is at play.
