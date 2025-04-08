Mumbai Police Crack Cyber Fraud Ring: Trio Arrested

The Mumbai police have successfully apprehended three individuals implicated in a cyber fraud scheme, which reportedly defrauded a share trading expert of over Rs 61 lakh, according to officials.

The North Regional Cyber police investigation led to the arrest of Lachen Shopie, Bhimbahadur Pradhan, and Ramesh Kumar Abhimanyu, who allegedly provided their bank accounts for laundering money stolen in the scam.

Victim Sunilkumar Sajjankumar Mishra was lured by promises of high returns through a WhatsApp group, but suspicions arose when a tax was demanded for withdrawing his funds. Police suspect a broader network is at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)