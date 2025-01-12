Left Menu

Interpol 'Silver Notice': A Game-Changer in Global Asset Recovery

The new Interpol 'Silver Notice' is being lauded as a more effective tool than MLATs for tracking illicit offshore assets. Proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, its implementation was realized in 2022. This initiative aims to enhance international cooperation and streamline financial information exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:25 IST
Interpol 'Silver Notice': A Game-Changer in Global Asset Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

The Interpol 'Silver Notice', recently introduced, is being hailed as a more effective tool for tracking illicit offshore assets compared to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs). CBI Director Praveen Sood described it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative, which has now been actualized.

In an exclusive talk with PTI, Sood revealed that Modi first proposed the idea in 2015 to trace laundered assets globally, which has now materialized into the Silver Notice. This new tool aims to locate illicit assets laundered internationally, adding to the Interpol's suite of eight color-coded notices and diffusions.

The traditional method of gathering information on such illicit assets was through MLATs, agreements between two countries to assist in crime prevention and investigation. However, challenges like excessive requests causing delays make Silver Notice a more streamlined option. The pilot phase involves 52 countries and will run until November 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025