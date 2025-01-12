Austrian Woman Kidnapped in Niger Desert

An Austrian woman was kidnapped in Agadez, a desert town in central Niger, according to two Nigerien security sources. The woman was reportedly taken by unknown assailants in a 4x4 vehicle in the Fada district, located at the edge of the Sahara desert.

The European and International Affairs Ministry of Austria acknowledged the incident on Sunday, indicating their embassy responsible for Niger had been briefed on the possible kidnapping. The embassy is coordinating with partner countries, the EU delegation, and regional authorities on the ground.

Niger's Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the matter. The country, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, faces ongoing violence from groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement across the central Sahel region of West Africa over the last ten years.

