AAP MLA Alleged Link to ID Fraud Raises National Security Concerns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levied serious accusations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling out his silence over alleged connections between AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and a syndicate providing illegal Aadhar and Voter ID cards to Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi.

During a press event, BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged that investigation agencies discovered AAP MLAs' signatures on Aadhar documents for 26 illegal immigrants. She highlighted that both Mohinder Goyal and his staff have been non-compliant with investigation notices.

The AAP, turning on the defensive, accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing national security, blaming him for the influx of illegal immigrants. AAP demanded Shah's indictment and criticized the BJP for using this issue to gain an edge before impending Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)