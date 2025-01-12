Left Menu

Gauhati HC Clears Path for Assam Panchayat Elections Amid Delimitation Dispute

The Gauhati High Court has greenlit panchayat elections in Assam, except in regions involved in nine court petitions challenging a delimitation exercise. The state election commission can progress once board exams conclude, potentially opening electoral opportunities post-March, after major district-level clarifications.

Updated: 12-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:27 IST
The Gauhati High Court has given the nod for panchayat elections to proceed across Assam, barring specific regions involved in nine petitions challenging a recent delimitation exercise. Justice Soumitra Saikia, leading the bench, announced the decision on Friday, with the formal order released on Sunday.

According to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the panchayat polls can only commence after the conclusion of the class 10 and 12 board exams, potentially in late March or mid-April. This comes after the state government and State Election Commission sought court permission to release election notifications.

Senior advocate AK Talukdar noted certain districts like Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Morigaon are directly impacted by the ongoing legal proceedings. While the court's ruling implies progress for most regions, these disputed areas might face delays until further clarification is sought in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

