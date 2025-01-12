Left Menu

Sewage Woes Plague Delhi under AAP Governance, Claims LG Saxena

Lt. Governor VK Saxena criticized Delhi's water management under the AAP government, highlighting issues like sewage congestion and unequal water distribution. Despite Rs 28,000 crore spent by the Delhi Jal Board, the city remains plagued by poor conditions, with areas facing significant water shortages and severe pollution.

Updated: 12-01-2025 22:13 IST
In a recent podcast, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted the dire state of water management in Delhi under the AAP government. Residents are allegedly forced to coexist with sewage as clean water accessibility remains unachieved despite significant capital expenditure.

Saxena remarked on the Yamuna River's deplorable state, asserting it is so heavily polluted that proximity is unbearable. He denounced the water distribution inequality where affluent neighborhoods receive drastically more water than underprivileged areas relying on minimal tanker-supplied water.

Saxena expressed shock over Delhi's drainage system, questioning the AAP's handling of capital funds meant for infrastructure, as critical issues like the undiscovered Najafgarh drain persist.

