Legislative Clash: Horatti's Stand Against CID Probe

Basavaraja S Horatti, Chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council, objects to a CID probe involving C T Ravi's alleged misconduct against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Horatti emphasizes the conflict with parliamentary rules and urges adherence to legislative authority. Home Minister Parameshwara is consulting legal experts on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraja S Horatti, has strongly protested the CID's involvement in a case against BJP MLC C T Ravi, who allegedly spoke offensively to Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha last December.

Despite Horatti's conclusive verdict on the incident, which aligns with various constitutional and parliamentary rules, the case has been referred to the CID, creating tension between the legislative and executive branches.

Home Minister G Parameshwara plans to seek legal counsel before taking further steps, as the focus remains on maintaining legislative sovereignty and procedural integrity in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

