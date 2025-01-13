Left Menu

North Korea's Grim Sacrifice: Troop Fatalities in Ukraine

A South Korean lawmaker, citing the National Intelligence Service, reports that over 3,000 North Korean troop casualties, including 300 deaths, have occurred in Ukraine. North Korean troops are allegedly being instructed to commit suicide to avoid capture, yet show no intention to defect to South Korea.

Over 3,000 North Korean troop casualties have reportedly occurred in Ukraine, with around 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries, according to a South Korean lawmaker. The information was provided by the country's National Intelligence Service (NIS), indicating a grim scenario for North Korean military involvement abroad.

The lawmaker revealed an alarming directive from North Korean authorities. Soldiers have been reportedly instructed to commit suicide by using explosives if faced with potential capture. Such extreme measures highlight the harsh realities faced by these troops on the battlefield.

Despite the circumstances, captured North Korean soldiers have shown no inclination to defect to South Korea. However, South Korea has expressed willingness to collaborate with Ukraine should there be any requests regarding the captured soldiers, according to the Yonhap news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

