Border Tensions and Resilience: Army Chief's Outlook on Regional Stability

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi discusses the sensitive but stable situation along the LAC, emphasizing the need for trust-building between India and China. He highlights security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, ongoing violence in Manipur, and vigilance along the Indo-Myanmar border, ensuring regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:48 IST
Upendra Dwivedi Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains sensitive but stable, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced on Monday. Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, General Dwivedi acknowledged the ongoing standoff in the region, emphasizing the need for trust-building between Indian and Chinese forces.

General Dwivedi revealed that traditional activities like patrolling and grazing have resumed in friction areas such as Depsang and Demchok following last October’s disengagement. Highlighting robust strategic deployment, he reassured that Indian forces are capable of swiftly handling any scenario. The Army’s focus is on enhancing border infrastructure and developing capabilities.

Turning to Jammu and Kashmir, General Dwivedi stated that the situation is largely under control with the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control holding steady. However, he cautioned about ongoing infiltration attempts and persistent terrorist activities. In Manipur, collaborative security efforts have stabilized the situation, but intermittent violence persists. Additionally, enhanced surveillance along the Indo-Myanmar border is in place to avert any fallout from Myanmar's instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

