Delhi High Court Considers Tahir Hussain's Nomination from Jail Amid Riot Cases
Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor implicated in the Delhi riots of February 2020, seeks to file election nominations from jail. The Delhi High Court was informed he can do so, referencing past precedents. Hussain's plea for interim bail is under consideration as he faces multiple riot-related charges.
Tahir Hussain, a former councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), finds himself at the center of a legal conundrum as he strives to submit his nomination papers from jail. Charged in numerous cases related to the February 2020 riots in Delhi, Hussain's ability to contest elections from incarceration is being scrutinized by the Delhi High Court.
Representing the police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma cited precedents where prisoners completed the nomination process from within prison walls. Citing the recent example of Amritpal Singh, he emphasized that Hussain's ambitions are not without precedent. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also noted that submitting nomination papers from jail is feasible.
Hussain, associated with the AIMIM and vying for the Mustafabad constituency, argues that besides paperwork, active campaigning and a declaration of assets are vital components for his candidacy. Meanwhile, his continued incarceration since March 2020 poses challenges, as highlighted by the counsel. The court will resume deliberations on the matter on Tuesday.
